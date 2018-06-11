Diamondbacks' Goldschmidt named NL Player of the Week

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Paul Goldschmidt, center, is congratulated after scoring on a double hit by Ketel Marte off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jerry Vasto in Denver. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It’s been said that things even out in the game of baseball. After struggling for two months, Paul Goldschmidt returned to his MVP form with a week to remember. His 16-for-25 performance with four home runs, 11 RBIs and a 2.130 OPS earned him National League Player of the Week.

“I never really looked at it as I’m playing bad. I just tried to take it day by day and at bat by at bat, not live in the past,” said Goldschmidt. "It’s the same thing when you’re having success, like ‘OK now I’ve got to figure it out.'”

Goldschmidt became the first D-Back to record at least two extra-base hits and two RBIs in four consecutive games. His performance certainly put a smile on his manager’s face.

“When you see him hit balls, and I know the stats cast information said it was the furthest ball ever hit in Coors Field, the opposite way, that doesn’t surprise me,” said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. “He has been smashing balls all over the place and for me, the storm was coming. Someone was going to pay.”

Lovullo was not happy about Goldschmidt getting hit by a pitch in the ninth inning on Saturday night in Colorado.

“That really made us all a little bit frustrated. I don’t necessarily believe in that part of the game, where you just take a baseball and strike them and try to hit them,” said Lovullo. “To see him say something is very unusual because he’s very quiet, humble and prideful. The fact that it bothered him on that level said ‘you better be careful about doing that again.”

“I don’t necessarily believe in that part of the game”#Dbacks Manager Torey Lovullo on the #Rockies throwing at Paul Goldschmidt in the 9th inning on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Bnz3Uu8oFS — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 11, 2018

The next time the D-backs will play the Rockies is July 10.

In other news, D-backs and former Washington University third baseman Jake Lamb watched his alma mater advance to the College World Series. His reaction had social media talking.

