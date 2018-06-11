Candidate accused of submitting forged paperwork

Camille Tomlinson said she had never heard of Syms and never signed the document. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Mark Syms, an independent candidate for the Arizona Senate, is now facing accusations that he submitted forged paperwork to qualify for the ballot.

Syms is running in Arizona's Legislative District 28, an area that covers parts of North Phoenix, Arcadia, and Paradise Valley.

He needed to file 1,250 signatures from registered voters and filed 2,156, according to the Secretary of State's office.

After speaking to a small sample of people whose names appeared on the petition, 10 of the signatures appeared to be forged. In fact, not a single registered voter we interviewed said they signed paperwork.

Camille Tomlinson said she had never heard of Syms and never signed the document.

As added proof, she wrote her name out to show us how her real signature differed from the one on the petition.

Syms was not available for comment.

The Arizona Republic, who first broke the story, reported more than 20 people listed on the petitions had not signed the documents.

Syms is married to state Rep. Maria Syms, a Republican from Paradise Valley.

She blames the people hired to collect the signatures for any problems.

