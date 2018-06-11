How to survive a dust storm: ADOT's tips for drivers

Only continue driving once all the dust has settled. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Pull aside and stay alive. That's the Arizona Department of Transportation's advice to drivers as the monsoon approaches and dust storms kick up across the state.

"If you get caught in a dust storm you're in a tough place," said Doug Pacey, a spokesman for ADOT. "It's a dangerous place to be."

Pacey says drivers should avoid driving through a dust storm in the first place. However, if you do become caught in one, ADOT says drivers should pull off the road if safe to do so and to turn off all of the vehicle's lights.

"Basically, you're hiding from other drivers because if you leave your lights on, they might follow the light, thinking that's the way out," Pacey said.

That can lead to an ugly crash.

Pacey says to make sure to keep your foot off the brake to keep from activating your brake lights, and to keep your seatbelt on. He says to only continue driving once all the dust has settled.

"Stay alive and wait it out," Pacey said.

More information on dust storm safety can be found at PullAsideStayAlive.org and safety tips for driving in rainstorms can be found at azdot.gov/monsoon.

