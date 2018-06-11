Suspect in deadly I-17 crash awaiting trial for accidental shooting incident

A man accused of drunk driving and causing a deadly accident this weekend is also facing charges for accidentally shooting a friend at a house party.

say Aaron Larson got on I-17 southbound after leaving a bar this weekend and was seen stopped in one of the lanes near the Northern exit. Desiree Sabby was driving by around 3 a.m. Saturday when she was unable to swerve around Larson’s car, crashing into it.

“He took my sister’s life away,” says Desiree’s sister, Danielle Sabby. “I’m never going to see my sister again.”

Court records show this isn’t the first time Larson got in trouble with the law after an alleged night of drinking.

Larson is awaiting trial on aggravated assault charges after a November 2017 incident where he accidentally shot a friend at a house party. Court records say Larson had been drinking and was preparing to sleep over at the house when he removed a 9mm from his pocket and the gun went off. Larson’s friend was hit by a single round that severed his spine. Court documents say the incident would likely leave the friend paralyzed from the waist down.

“He doesn’t deserve life, he doesn’t deserve to be released,” says Danielle Sabby. “He deserves to sit in prison for the rest of his life.”

After the November incident, Larson was assigned a $10,000 bond and has been out of custody. His trial has been delayed several times.

Larson faces a second-degree murder charge for the deadly crash this weekend.

Friends and relatives of Sabby have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses.

