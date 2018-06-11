Second hit-and-run driver arrested in fatal Phoenix car-pedestrian crash

Phoenix police say they have arrested a second driver in a hit and run crash that left one person dead and one injured.

The crash happened just before midnight on May 31.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were crossing the street near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road when they were struck. They were not in a crosswalk.

The male victim, Kasuba Safari, was in critical condition, but died of his injuries two days later.

The female victim, Tonya Fizer, suffered a broken leg and remains hospitalized.

Police said one driver involved in the crash took off from the scene but later turned himself in to police.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Zamora.

A second vehicle also believed to be involved in the crash was later identified, the driver has now been located and arrested.

That suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Roger Ray Dorton.

According to the police report, he ran over the woman and then took off. Police say he "did not stop to provide medical assistance, exchange any information or call 911."

Police say he "admitted to driving but insisted he did not know he struck a pedestrian," even though a witness on a bike had followed him and told him he had hit a pedestrian.

Dorton has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

Police also say he was driving on a suspended license.

Dorton is due back in court June 12.

