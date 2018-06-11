Chandler 911 dispatcher killed by suspected impaired driver

A Chandler 911 dispatcher has been killed by a suspected impaired driver, police said.

Cathy Coppes was killed on Sunday on U.S. 89 about 20 miles north of Flagstaff.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 42-year-old man from Kaibeto, Arizona, was heading north in a Ford pickup truck around 10:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and slammed head-on into Coppes, who was riding a motorcycle.

According to the Chandler Police Department's website, she was killed on impact.

DPS said she was not wearing a helmet.

The truck driver, who hasn't been identified, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing and impairment hasn't been ruled out.

Coppes started her career with the Chandler Police Department in April 2002. She was a valued member of the communications staff and was instrumental in training and developing new employees, police said.

Chandler police call the fatal accident “a tragic and senseless loss.”

Coppes was 58 years old and is survived by her husband.

The chief of police tweeted this:

Our Chandler family suffered a tragic and senseless loss yesterday when our beloved emergency #911 call taker, Cathy Coppes, was killed by a suspected impaired driver. Please, PLEASE don’t drink and drive!! @ChandlerPolice @cityofchandler pic.twitter.com/GwpX9RJvmn — Sean Duggan (@Chief_Duggan) June 11, 2018

