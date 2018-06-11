Tuna Tartare and JW Garden Chopped Salad

Courtesy of: Executive Chef Paul Millist, Lincoln, a JW Steakhouse

Tuna Tartare

Ingredients:

5 oz Small diced ahi tuna

2 oz Avocado puree

1 oz Soy mustard/ponzu sauce - combine mustard and soy to your liking

1 T Seaweed - can be purchased at Asiana market, or any Asian specialty grocery store

Prep:

Using a ring mold (you can purchase at Sur la Table), line the plate with diced avocado. Toss the tuna in the ponzu sauce and gently stack on top of the avocado. Top with seaweed.

JW Garden Chopped Salad

Ingredients:

1/2 head Iceberg lettuce, chopped

2 oz Chickpeas

2 oz Halved cherry tomatoes

2 oz Cucumber batons

2 oz Tiny croutons

1 oz Gruyere cheese, julienned

1 oz Radish, shaved

1 oz Fennel, shaved

1 0z Jalapeno, julienned

5 ea Torn parsley leaves

2 oz Cherry vinaigrette

Prep:

Toss all ingredients together and place in a bowl



