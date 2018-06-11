Courtesy of: Executive Chef Rochelle Daniel, Fat Ox

Ricotta Tortellini with strawberry, English pea,

pistachio, brown butter

Serves 4

Tortellini

300g 00 Flour

100g Blended Spinach

200g Egg Yolk



Method: Bring a pot of water to boil. Heavily salt the water and blanch your spinach for 20 seconds. Shock in ice water. Remove all water from spinach using a linen to really squeeze the spinach dry as possible. In a blender, blend spinach and egg yolk until smooth. Using a dough hook on a stand mixer, combine yolks and flour until smooth. Adjust with small amounts of water, if necessary. Using a pasta machine, sheet the pasta as thinly as possible. Using desired round punch, cut 4-6 rounds, 3-4 inches in diameter per person. (You can cheat with already made pasta). Place a small amount of the ricotta farce in the center each cut out of the pasta. Wet the outside of the dough with a small amount of water. Fold in half, seal well, then wet the right front corner. Bring the two corners together down and to the back of the cheese, pinch the left corner on top of the wet right corner.



Ricotta Farce

12oz Ricotta, Impastata

1 whole egg

1 oz parmesan

Salt to taste

Pinch catrone pepper or red chili flake

Method: In a mixing bowl gently beat your egg then add the rest of the ingredients, mix until everything is fully incorporated.

Fermented Strawberry

1 cup fresh strawberries

1 tbsp honey

Pinch salt

1.5 tbsp water (plus more to fill)



Method: Fill a sanitized mason jar with the strawberries, leaving some space for liquid. Combine and whisk all the other ingredients then pour on top of the strawberries. Make sure the strawberries are completely submerged, use a weight if needed. Ferment at room temperature for 24 to 48 hours then refrigerate.

Strawberry Crumble

¼ lemon zested

1oz dehydrated strawberries

2oz bread crumbs

1oz olive oil

Method: Mix together all ingredients and season with salt to taste.

Plate

Brown butter and saba

Blanched peas, smashed with a pinch of chopped mint

Method: Blanch the tortellini in salted water until they float. In a small sauce pot add desired amount of peas and warm, finish with a little olive oil. Place tortellini’s in bowl, place smashed peas in-between the tortellini’s, topped with crumble and garnish with a couple fermented strawberries.



