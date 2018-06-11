Courtesy of: Executive Chef Christopher Gross, Wrigley Mansion

Grilled Rib Eye with Herb Butter & Pommes Anna

Serves 2

Pommes Anna

INGREDIENTS

6 pounds russet potatoes, washed, peeled and sliced thin in rounds

¾ cup clarified butter, melted

Maldon salt, as needed

Freshly ground black pepper

4 garlic cloves, sliced thin

PREPARATION

In a ten-inch cast iron pan, add 2 tablespoons clarified butter, then layer in the potato rounds one layer at a time, adding seasoning and more butter to between each layer. Repeat until the potatoes are gone. Try to fill up the pan almost to the top. You may need a few more potatoes depending on the size of the pan.

Press them down, cover with foil and a metal lid, and place on the grill. After 20 min or so, remove lid and foil and finish cooking (around 20 more minutes). When done, carefully place a pan on top and tilt to the side and remove excess butter before inverting on a serving tray. Be careful so not to burn yourself if there is any excess butter in the pan. Cut into wedges to serve.

Herb Butter

INGREDIENTS

4 oz. unsalted butter (softened)

4 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled

6 leaves fresh basil

3 Tbsp. rosemary

3 oz. Fresh thyme leaves (removed from stems)

Salt

Black pepper corns

PREPARATION

In a blender, puree garlic, basil, rosemary, thyme and seasoning; and olive oil and butter until mixed well. Leftover butter may be chilled and saved for future use in the refrigerator.

Grilled Rib Eye

INGREDIENTS

2 16-oz. prime rib eye steaks

Salt

Pepper

PREPARATION

Pat beef dry, season with salt and pepper, and grill the beef to desired temperature. Baste beef with herb butter several times throughout the cooking process.