Skillet Sausage Pizza and Caramelized Peach and White Chocolate Oatmeal  Skillet Cookie Pie

Skillet Sausage Pizza

Yields: 6-8 servings

½ pound sweet Italian sausage

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 store-bought pizza dough

12 ounces Mozzarella cheese, sliced

1 ½ ounces sliced pepperoni

1/2 cup pizza sauce

Preheat oven to 450?F.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook sausage until lightly browned and almost cooked through, approximately 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and onions and continue to cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Remove sausage mixture from pan.

Next, coat the skillet with the extra virgin olive oil. Put your dough down into the pan and push it up around the sides about 1 ½ inches. Let rest for a few minutes.

Place half of the cheese slices on top of the dough. Then add the sauce, sausage mixture and pepperoni. Top with remaining mozzarella cheese.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese and sauce are bubbly. Let rest for 5-10 minutes before cutting. Serve immediately.

Caramelized Peach and White Chocolate Oatmeal

Skillet Cookie Pie

Adapted from: Thiegen Gerard

Yields: 4-6 servings

2 tablespoons butter

4-5 medium peaches or nectarines (or a mix of both), sliced

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons old fashioned oatmeal

1 1/2 cups flour

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup canola oil

2 eggs

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup slivered or chopped almonds

4-6 ounces white chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Heat a 10- to 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium heat; add 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the sliced peaches, and sprinkle with brown sugar. Cook 3 minutes; stir peaches, and cook another 2 to 3 minutes or until caramelized and soft.

Remove from the heat; add 1 tablespoon of the vanilla. Toss well. Spoon out about 2 tablespoons of the sauce for serving (you do not have to do this, it just makes for nice presentation.)

In a large mixing bowl or bowl of a stand mixer, add the oatmeal, flour, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, oil, eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Beat until combined and the dough holds together (the dough will seem oily, this is good). Mix in the almonds and about 1 cup of the white chocolate chips.

Sprinkle the dough directly over the peaches and or nectarines. Do not worry if there are a few patches where there is no cookie dough. It does not have to be perfect, the dough will fill out as it bakes.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit 5 minutes. Top with vanilla ice cream and the reserved butter/caramel sauce from caramelizing the peaches.

