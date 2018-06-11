Former Sun Devil Briann January making a difference with the Mercury

Former Sun Devil, Briann January. (Source: ASU, 3TV/CBS 5 News) Former Sun Devil, Briann January. (Source: ASU, 3TV/CBS 5 News)
Mercury acquire ASU legend January, trade Robinson to Fever (Source: Associated Press ) Mercury acquire ASU legend January, trade Robinson to Fever (Source: Associated Press )
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The newest member of the Phoenix Mercury will have a guaranteed fan following.

Guard Briann January feels like she's on top of Camelback mountain. The former Sun Devil returns to the Valley after being traded by the Indiana Fever for guard Danielle Robinson..

"The exciting basketball I know we're going to play, it was awesome, I felt a little bit of everything, but I'm happy to be here," said January.

"The minute we signed Briann, we became a very, very, good team in so many ways, her leadership her toughness, her veteranship," said Mercury guard Diana Taurasi.

A 2014 all-star, January won a WNBA Championship with the Indiana in 2014. Her dream scenario in her homecoming to Arizona is to help the Mercury win Championship number four. 

"They've developed a culture here that is accepting nothing less than a championship. Hopefully, I'm a piece or one of the pieces that can get us there," said January

A tenacious defender, the Mercury are counting on January to be a lock down defensive presence.

"She brings a toughness, we're allowed to get down the floor and be more aggressive on our defense. She can run a team so I'm excited about that," said Mercury Coach Sandy Brondello

Last year, January returned to her Sun Devils roots as an assistant for the ASU Basketball team, where its helped strengthen her game.

"You know I was in those meetings, putting game plans together.  I was learning a ton from Charli, Jackie, Angie, all of our coaches on staff," said January.

From her playing days at ASU, to returning to play for the Mercury, January has come full circle and appreciated every step along the way.

"Even when I was at Indy, I had people from Arizona supporting me. Just being able to be back home and be in front of them, is everything I wanted, said January.

    •   