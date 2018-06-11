Rice Salad with Sweet Peppers, Avocado and Lime and Cubano Sandwich

Rice Salad with Sweet Peppers, Avocado and Lime

2 ½ cups basmati rice

½ cup chopped cilantro

½ cup chopped green onion

½ cup chopped sweet pepper

4 avocadoes

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Soak basmati rice in hot water for 15 minutes.

Rinse and soak again for 10 minutes. Rinse well in fine sieve until water runs practically clear.

Place rice in sauce pan. Add 1 ½ tsp salt and cover with 3 ¼ cup water. Bring rice mixture to boil, stir once, cover and simmer with lid on for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to stand, off heat, covered for 5 minutes. Uncover rice and fluff, place on cookie sheet or sheet pan to cool.

Put cooled rice in large bowl, add cilantro, green onion, sweet pepper and toss gently. Cut avocado into small cubes and place in small bowl. Cover with lime juice and oil. Add avocado mixture to rice. Taste for seasoning.

Serve chilled over romaine lettuce, spinach leaves and if serving as a platter decorate with avocado slices and tomato.

Serves 8-12.

Cubano

Per Sandwich:

2.5 ounces sliced ham (not sweet)

2 ounces sliced gruyere cheese, comte or swiss

1 Tbsp grain mustard, 1 Tbsp dijon mustard and 1 Tbsp mayonnaise combined

6 cornichons or pickles – sliced in halves.

1 sandwich roll – brioche type

Cut roll in half. Spread mustard mixture on insides of both sides of bread. Layer bottom half with cornichons, place half of cheese over cornichons. Layer ham. Place other half of cheese over ham. Top cheese with other bun half.

Brush outside top and bottom with melted butter. Place in non stick sauté pan, griddle or pannini press to brown both sides of sandwich. Cook until hot throughout and cheese is melted.

Serve with rice salad.

Can be made into cocktail size sandwiches for parties.

