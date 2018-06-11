COPY-Garlic Roasted Broccoli, Italian Potato Salad and Cauliflower Tots

Garlic Roasted Broccoli

This is a fast no hassle way to roast broccoli. This recipe can be adapted using other cruciferous vegetables also.

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 pounds broccoli florets, (center cut leaving long stems)

6 cloves garlic sliced thinly

2 tbsp Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil

kosher salt and fresh pepper

dash of chili flakes

fresh juice of 1 lemon

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 450°.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine broccoli, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper and chili flakes. Place mixture onto baking tray.

Roast broccoli about 20 minutes, until broccoli is browned and tender. Toss with the lemon juice. Serve immediately.

Italian Potato Salad

This potato salad uses a delicious olive oil-based dressing and fresh garden herbs.

Ingredients

1-pound small white boiling potatoes

1-pound small red boiling potatoes

3 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill White Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 cup minced green onion

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

2 tablespoons fresh oregano

2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons fresh thyme.

Paprika

Directions

Drop the white and red potatoes into a large pot of boiling salted water and cook for 20 to 30 minutes, until they are just cooked through. Drain and let cool. As soon as you can handle them, cut in 1/2 and place in a medium bowl.

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, mustard, and slowly whisk in the olive oil to make an emulsion. Add the vinaigrette to the potatoes. Add the chopped herbs, salt and pepper and toss. Sprinkle with Paprika. Serve warm or chilled.

Cauliflower Tots

Kinda like tater tots but not! Delicious for a game day snack or as a healthy side.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups course chopped cauliflower (riced cauliflower works just fine)

1 cup shredded fontina cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup onion finely chopped

1/2 cup panko

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon Queen Creek Olive Mill Dust Devil Crema

2 eggs

salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Stir everything together until well mixed. Fill each muffin cup in a mini muffin tin to the top, pushing down on the filling with your spoon so it's nice and compacted.

Bake for 18-20 minutes in preheated oven. The top will be starting to golden. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Remove from pan and serve.



