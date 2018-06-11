Attempted puppy-napping at Glendale pet store

Glendale police are investigating an attempted dog-napping after someone snatched a $6,000 French bulldog pup from a pet store.

"They came in here looking to take one without paying," said employee Tristan Duncan.

One suspect has been arrested. A second juvenile suspect is still at large.

On Saturday, police say two young suspects went into the "Puppies 'N' Love" pet store inside Arrowhead Mall and asked to see a French bulldog puppy.

Once they had the puppy, police say they darted out of the store and into the mall.

Employees and shoppers chased after the guys.

Duncan was just arriving at work when he saw what was happening.

"I see one employee running, I'm like, 'oh that's kind of weird,' and I see a second employee and a third employee and I was like, 'oh, somebody must've taken a puppy!" he said.

The suspects dumped the dog and kept running, but Glendale police caught up with them, taking one of them into custody.

Duncan overheard the suspects talking. "He thought it would be pretty easy, he said. Just take the puppy and run! That was their plan, I guess."

This was the second time in just a few days that this type of dog was targeted at the same pet store.

On Thursday, the same store was targeted in the same way for a French bulldog puppy.

Employees think the crimes are related but police have not confirmed a connection.

