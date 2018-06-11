Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cardsPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
The Carvana car dealership in Tempe dispenses vehicles from a vending machine.More >
The Carvana car dealership in Tempe dispenses vehicles from a vending machine.More >
Things don't look good for Dodge and Chrysler
Things don't look good for Dodge and Chrysler
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >
Family of ASU student killed in road rage opposes plea deal with accused murderer
Family of ASU student killed in road rage opposes plea deal with accused murderer
The victim's family claims they were never notified of the plea deal and only learned about it through the news media.More >
The victim's family claims they were never notified of the plea deal and only learned about it through the news media.More >
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
Chandler 911 dispatcher killed by suspected impaired driver
Chandler 911 dispatcher killed by suspected impaired driver
A Chandler 911 dispatcher has been killed by a suspected impaired driver, police said. Cathy Coppes was killed early Sunday afternoon on U.S. 89 about 20 miles north of Flagstaff.More >
A Chandler 911 dispatcher has been killed by a suspected impaired driver, police said. Cathy Coppes was killed early Sunday afternoon on U.S. 89 about 20 miles north of Flagstaff.More >
Family of victim in deadly crash on I-17 speak out
Family of victim in deadly crash on I-17 speak out
The family of a woman who was killed following a crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend is speaking out for the very first time.More >
The family of a woman who was killed following a crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend is speaking out for the very first time.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Thousands of women in Ireland smash record for world's largest skinny dip
Thousands of women in Ireland smash record for world's largest skinny dipMore than 2,000 women bared all at an Irish beach on Saturday, setting a new world record for the largest skinny dip and raising thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity.More >More than 2,000 women bared all at an Irish beach on Saturday, setting a new world record for the largest skinny dip and raising thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity.More >
U of A student diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease while in Spain
U of A student diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease while in Spain
She went over to Europe on what was meant to be about a six-week vacation, traveling to different countries. But that got cut short when she woke up one morning and couldn't move her face.More >
She went over to Europe on what was meant to be about a six-week vacation, traveling to different countries. But that got cut short when she woke up one morning and couldn't move her face.More >
Virginia woman wins lottery using fortune cookie numbers
Virginia woman wins lottery using fortune cookie numbers
The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.More >
The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.More >
Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby by diaper to safety
Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby by diaper to safety
A mother in California said her 8-month-old pit bull is a hero for saving her and her baby’s lives when their house caught fire.More >
A mother in California said her 8-month-old pit bull is a hero for saving her and her baby’s lives when their house caught fire.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
SCARY VIDEO: Out-of-control garbage truck slams into cars in Brooklyn
SCARY VIDEO: Out-of-control garbage truck slams into cars in Brooklyn
Surveillance video shows an out-of-control garbage truck slamming into cars in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday. No one was hurt. Police said the driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence.More >
Surveillance video shows an out-of-control garbage truck slamming into cars in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday. No one was hurt. Police said the driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence.More >
Baby elk rescued after mother hit by SUV in Flagstaff
Baby elk rescued after mother hit by SUV in Flagstaff
Flagstaff firefighters saved a baby elk just minutes after it was born early Sunday morning. It's recovering at Bearizona in Flagstaff.More >
Flagstaff firefighters saved a baby elk just minutes after it was born early Sunday morning. It's recovering at Bearizona in Flagstaff.More >
Phoenix-area hospital offering breakthrough robotic surgery
Phoenix-area hospital offering breakthrough robotic surgery
A lot of us, especially as we get up there in age, are likely living with some level of pain on a daily basis. Now a breakthrough procedure aided by a robot is helping change lives.More >
A lot of us, especially as we get up there in age, are likely living with some level of pain on a daily basis. Now a breakthrough procedure aided by a robot is helping change lives.More >
VIDEO: U of A student diagnosed with rare disease in Spain
VIDEO: U of A student diagnosed with rare disease in Spain
A University of Arizona student from Tempe is in the hospital in Spain after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease while on vacation. Her family is working to get her back home to get her the best medical treatment.More >
A University of Arizona student from Tempe is in the hospital in Spain after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease while on vacation. Her family is working to get her back home to get her the best medical treatment.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
VIDEO: Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
You can buy snacks from vending machines... cupcakes... makeup... even electronics. But how would you like to buy your next car from a giant vending machine? Check out Carvana, with a new location in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.More >
You can buy snacks from vending machines... cupcakes... makeup... even electronics. But how would you like to buy your next car from a giant vending machine? Check out Carvana, with a new location in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.More >
VIDEO: Family of deadly I-17 crash victim speaks out
VIDEO: Family of deadly I-17 crash victim speaks out
The family of the victim involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend speaks out for the very first time. STORY: https://bit.ly/2JIocFYMore >
The family of the victim involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend speaks out for the very first time. STORY: https://bit.ly/2JIocFYMore >
VIDEO: U of A student diagnosed with rare disease in Spain
VIDEO: U of A student diagnosed with rare disease in Spain
A University of Arizona student from Tempe is in the hospital in Spain after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease while on vacation. Her family is working to get her back home to get her the best medical treatment.More >
A University of Arizona student from Tempe is in the hospital in Spain after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease while on vacation. Her family is working to get her back home to get her the best medical treatment.More >
VIDEO: Victim's Family upset over possible plea deal for road rage suspect
VIDEO: Victim's Family upset over possible plea deal for road rage suspect
Family members of the victim in a deadly road rage shooting want a judge to pull the plea deal for the suspect in the case.More >
Family members of the victim in a deadly road rage shooting want a judge to pull the plea deal for the suspect in the case.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >