Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards

Connie Krc says things have really turned around since she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I'm very happy to get a resolution. You guys are awesome," she told 3 On Your Side.

In a previous report, Krc explained how she purchased three $30 gift cards for a total of $90. The cards were issued by U.S. Bank.

However, because she kept the cards in a drawer and did not use them in a timely matter, U.S. Bank deducted monthly "inactivity fees" that whittled away the $90 balance and eventually made the cards worthless.

"I feel like this is a legal scam," Krc told us, saying she had never heard of inactivity fees.

In that report, 3 On Your Side warned viewers that these days, it’s common for gift cards to have inactivity fees and as a result, we recommended that consumers use gift cards as soon as they receive them.

At the time, Krc said it was certainly a learning lesson.

"I'm going to be very cautious from now on when it comes to purchasing gift cards," she said.

3 On Your Side also got ahold of U.S. Bank which looked into the matter for us and then sent us an email saying, "U.S. Bank gift cards purchased on or after Jan. 1, 2017 do not incur inactivity fees."

And, as a goodwill gesture, U.S. Bank even forwarded Krc a U.S. Bank gift card to replace the ones that became worthless.

“This is it,” Krc told 3 On Your Side as she held up the gift card. “$90. I'm a happy camper."

But, to her surprise, the back of the replacement card indicated it still had that pesky inactivity fee of $2 a month.

Krc says she found that ironic considering U.S. Bank had indicated their cards no longer have those fees.

Regardless, Krc says she's happy U.S. Bank reimbursed her and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"I would highly recommend anybody who has a grievance to contact 3 On Your Side. I mean, it's been an awesome experience," she said.

3 On Your Side appreciates U.S. Bank reimbursing her that money.

And, remember, if someone gives you any kind of a gift card, try to use it within a month of getting it. That way, you won't lose money to those inactivity fees.

