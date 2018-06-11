3 On Your Side

Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards

Connie Krc says things have really turned around since she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I'm very happy to get a resolution. You guys are awesome," she told 3 On Your Side.

In a previous report, Krc explained how she purchased three $30 gift cards for a total of $90. The cards were issued by U.S. Bank.

However, because she kept the cards in a drawer and did not use them in a timely matter, U.S. Bank deducted monthly "inactivity fees" that whittled away the $90 balance and eventually made the cards worthless.

"I feel like this is a legal scam," Krc told us, saying she had never heard of inactivity fees.

In that report, 3 On Your Side warned viewers that these days, it’s common for gift cards to have inactivity fees and as a result, we recommended that consumers use gift cards as soon as they receive them.

At the time, Krc said it was certainly a learning lesson.

"I'm going to be very cautious from now on when it comes to purchasing gift cards," she said.

3 On Your Side also got ahold of U.S. Bank which looked into the matter for us and then sent us an email saying, "U.S. Bank gift cards purchased on or after Jan. 1, 2017 do not incur inactivity fees."

And, as a goodwill gesture, U.S. Bank even forwarded Krc a U.S. Bank gift card to replace the ones that became worthless.

“This is it,” Krc told 3 On Your Side as she held up the gift card. “$90. I'm a happy camper."

But, to her surprise, the back of the replacement card indicated it still had that pesky inactivity fee of $2 a month.

Krc says she found that ironic considering U.S. Bank had indicated their cards no longer have those fees.

Regardless, Krc says she's happy U.S. Bank reimbursed her and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"I would highly recommend anybody who has a grievance to contact 3 On Your Side. I mean, it's been an awesome experience," she said.

3 On Your Side appreciates U.S. Bank reimbursing her that money.

And, remember, if someone gives you any kind of a gift card, try to use it within a month of getting it. That way, you won't lose money to those inactivity fees.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

