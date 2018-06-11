State launches campaign for safety during monsoons

State launches campaign for safety during monsoonsPosted: Updated:
Things don't look good for Dodge and Chrysler
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
Family of victim in deadly crash on I-17 speak out
The family of a woman who was killed following a crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend is speaking out for the very first time.More >
Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby by diaper to safety
A mother in California said her 8-month-old pit bull is a hero for saving her and her baby’s lives when their house caught fire.More >
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
The Carvana car dealership in Tempe dispenses vehicles from a vending machine.More >
Thousands of women in Ireland smash record for world's largest skinny dip
Thousands of women in Ireland smash record for world's largest skinny dipMore than 2,000 women bared all at an Irish beach on Saturday, setting a new world record for the largest skinny dip and raising thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity.More >More than 2,000 women bared all at an Irish beach on Saturday, setting a new world record for the largest skinny dip and raising thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity.More >
Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for Trump F-bomb
Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for Trump F-bombRobert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for F-bomb directed at President Donald Trump.More >Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for F-bomb directed at President Donald Trump.More >
Tolleson man arrested for DUI and 2nd-degree murder after fatal crash on I-17
A Tolleson man has been arrested for second-degree murder after a fatal crash on I-17.More >
2 people arrested following hours-long standoff at north Phoenix home
Shots were fired during a standoff between police and a pair of shoplifting suspects holed up in a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road, police said.More >
Air Force officer who vanished in 1983 found using fake ID
A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.More >
IHOP reveals the mystery of IHOb
Is this just a short-term marketing gimmick?More >
Monsoon resourcesMore>>
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >
