Baby elk rescued after mother hit by SUV in Flagstaff

In this image, you see the baby elk that was rescued after its mother was hit by an SUV. (Source: Flagstaff Fire Dept.)

Flagstaff firefighters saved a baby elk just minutes after it was born early Sunday morning.

The calf was born after its mother was struck by an SUV along I-40 just after 6 a.m.

The driver is unharmed, but the mother elk died from the impact.

Witnesses to the accident stopped to help firefighters in their efforts and helped dry the newborn elk with towels.

The calf suffered some minor injuries, but is attempting to stand on its own and is expected to be okay.

DPS contacted the Game and Fish Department for assistance.

