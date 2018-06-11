As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, June 11

Suicide Prevention

In light of two high-profile suicides in less than a week, we talk to the folks at Crisis Response Network about what to look out for, what questions to ask those who you think might need help, resources available, etc.

Warning Signs of Suicide

SOURCE: Reporting on Suicide

-Talking about wanting to die

-Looking for ways to kill oneself

-Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

-Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

-Talking about being a burden to others

Questions to Ask

-Are you having thoughts of suicide?

-Have you had thoughts of suicide?

-What's going on?

-How can I help?

Crisis Response Network:

Available 24/7/365

800-631-1314

www.CrisisNetwork.org

Crisis Response Network

1275 W. Washington Street, Suite 201 Tempe AZ 85044

Administrative office: (602) 427-4600

