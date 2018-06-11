Family of victim in deadly crash on I-17 speak out

The family of a woman who was killed following a crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend is speaking out for the very first time.

Desiree Sabby, 20, of Phoenix was driving back home on Interstate 17 Saturday morning when she was killed near the Northern Avenue exit.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Jeep had stopped in the #3 lane with the driver passed out. That driver was later identified as 25-year-old Aaron Michael Larson.

Another vehicle had swerved to avoid hitting the stopped vehicle. Sabby was not able to avoid the jeep and was struck.

Sabby's family described her as a homebody, who wanted to go back to school and recently worked a late night shift.

"Not everybody is out there at 3 a.m partying," said Crystal Rodriguez, who is Desiree's older sister-in-law

"She was driving after coming home from a friends house, coming home from a couple drinks, dinner. She was a young girl, 20 years old, driving home from overtime, overtime, lost her life."

Danielle Sabby fought back tears when she talked about the suspect and not being able to see her sister again.

"He took my sister's life away," she said. "She never going to see my sister again, I'm going to have to relive that day when they came to my house every day for the rest of my life."

Saddy was living with her cousins at the time of the crash. They described Sabby as having a great spirit and lifted people up when they were down.

"I feel like I was supposed to protect her, she was all I had," Saddy said.

Larson was eventually arrested for DUI and second-degree murder. He was not injured in the crash.

The suspect had a criminal past. Police documents say Larson accidentally shot his friend in November, severing his spinal cord.

