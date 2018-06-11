Family of victim in deadly crash on I-17 speak outPosted: Updated:
Things don't look good for Dodge and Chrysler
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby by diaper to safety
A mother in California said her 8-month-old pit bull is a hero for saving her and her baby’s lives when their house caught fire.More >
2 people arrested following hours-long standoff at north Phoenix home
Shots were fired during a standoff between police and a pair of shoplifting suspects holed up in a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road, police said.More >
Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for Trump F-bomb
Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later
A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.More >
IHOP reveals the mystery of IHOb
Is this just a short-term marketing gimmick?More >
PD: Man arrested for driving drunk with 7 kids in truck in Tempe
There weren't any car seats in the pickup truck and the children didn't have their seatbelts on.More >
Family of victim in deadly crash on I-17 speak out
The family of a woman who was killed following a crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend is speaking out for the very first time.More >
Man exposes himself to girls, women in Phoenix, police say
Police said the man was spotted near a park and in the parking lots of two grocery stores in Phoenix.More >
'The Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell found dead at age 20
Actor Jackson Odell has died at age 20.More >
VIDEO: 1 arrested after violent standoff in north Phoenix
One of the shoplifting suspects is in custody but another is still inside a home and the two sparked a violent standoff with officers in north Phoenix police said.More >
Pit bull alerts family to fire
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Shots fired with barricade suspects in north Phoenix
Gunshots were exchanged between two shoplifting suspects and police in the middle of a standoff at a home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird.More >
Video: Memphis woman seen letting young girl out of pet kennel
VIDEO: Chandler soldier killed in Somalia
A 26-year-old Chandler soldier was killed by enemy fire in Somalia this past week.More >