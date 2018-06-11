LIST: 10 things to do in San Diego that don't involve the beach

Eat the freshest fish at Point Loma Seafoods

Point Loma Seafoods first opened its doors to the public back in 1963. Kelly Christianson and his wife Marie began selling fish out of a small store with one small display case. Kelly set exacting standards of quality and freshness, so much so that only the finest catches were kept for sale. Soon they began smoking and processing both sport-caught fish and fish for retail sales.

Point Loma Seafoods branched out and began selling hot food once made only for the employees. It all began with just the simplest idea. Sell the freshest fish, serve it hot on the freshest sourdough bread with our homemade tarter sauce. From there, the slogan "The freshest thing in town" was made. Today, they sell the best homemade chowders, and the freshest shrimp and crab meat available in the local market.

For more information, visit pointlomaseafoods.com.

See the whole city from the upper deck of The Hopper

Just starting service in April, The Hopper is a double-decker bus that picks up and drops off at six of the most iconic San Diego locations: Old Town, Embarcadero, Seaport Village, Gaslamp Quarter, Balboa Park and Little Italy. The double-decker buses feature top-notch amenities including table-style seating, onboard restrooms, is climate controlled and provides concessions to fuel you for a day full of excitement.

The Hopper offers a dedicated Tour Concierge, has the largest sunroof in San Diego, 4G Wi-Fi to stay connected and electrical outlets to keep phones and cameras charged for a day packed with sightseeing. Tickets for the Hopper are $49 and the Hopper Plus package is priced at $99, including taxes and fees.

For more information, visit RideTheHopperBus.com or call 1-833-RIDEHOP.

Entertain the family at Corvette Diner

The family-friendly San Diego staple has been around for decades. With three distinct dining areas, including the Dining Car; a simulated train car that loops old Elvis and Marilyn Monroe movies, the Groovy Room; a glow-in-the-dark â€˜60s throwback room, and the Regal Room; the main dining room showcasing a 1958 Regal Turquoise Corvette---there is something for everyone!

Families will enjoy the entire staff dancing to fun and energetic songs, every hour, throughout the dining room. In addition, kids love the 50's theme, it's the perfect opportunity to throw on a poodle skirt or 'Pink Ladies' jacket and get in on the fun. Friday and Saturday night the Corvette Diner goes all out with a Live DJ, and wait staff dons their best bouffant hair-dos.

Disc Jockeys, balloon artists, magicians and live entertainment frequent the diner on a weekly basis but the main entertainment draw for kids and grownups alike is the 5,000 square-foot Gamers Garage. Not your typical arcade, the Gamers Garage has over 50 games including everything from the latest high-tech simulators to interactive pinball throwbacks.



For more information, visit cohnrestaurants.com/corvettediner.

Sample everything at Liberty Public Market

You'll find this new market at Liberty Station, the same naval-base-turned-town-square campus that houses Corvette Diner.

Liberty Public Market is a new 7-day a week market and venue offering the best of what the region has to offer. The market has a rustic environment with food, beer, wine, specialty cocktails, produce, fish, desserts and pastries, pastas, arts and crafts, a test kitchen, pop up dinners, and educational driven events.

Dogs: There are only service dogs allowed inside the market. However, there is a dog-friendly patio that your furry friends are more than welcome to sit, stay, and be a good boy.

For more information, visit libertypublicmarket.com/market-map.

Stay in a tropical paradise at the Paradise Point Hotel

Located on the sparkling waters of San Diego's Mission Bay, Paradise Point just completed a renovation to all 462 bungalow-style guest rooms in May. Its quintessential waterfront resort will offer travelers completely newly refreshed accommodations featuring new California-coastal decor and furnishings, sleek refurbished bathrooms, high-tech capabilities, and more.

Ideally situated next to SeaWorld for family getaways, romantic escapes and memorable events, Paradise Point offers five dining venues including signature restaurant Tidal, an award-winning spa, a full-service marina for water sports, and a variety of recreational activities including surfing, biking, tennis and beach bonfires on the sand.

For more information, visit destinationhotels.com/paradise-point.

Explore Balboa Park for free

Take a walk through Balboa Park, the largest urban cultural park in the United States, and discover its beautiful Spanish Colonial-Revival architecture and remarkable gardens. Visitors can take advantage of the park's free ranger-led walking tours at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Enjoy free outdoor organ concerts on the world's largest outdoor pipe organ at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park every Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The Summer International Organ Festival occurs Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m., June 20âˆ’Aug. 31. Beginning June 14, Twilight in the Park free concerts are held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Admission to the Timken Museum of Art is always free! Visit timkenmuseum.org for more information.

The lush, tropical Botanical Building is also always FREE and open to the public.

For more information, visit balboapark.org.

Hang with the penguins at the San Diego Zoo's Africa Rocks exhibit

Right at Balboa Park, you'll find America's largest zoo! It's a new exhibit from savanna to sea! San Diego Zooâ€™s Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks spotlights the amazing biodiversity found on the African continent, with unusual and striking animals ready for their rise to fame.

You can get behind the scenes with the penguins, see the monkeys fly through the air, then walk through Africa Rocks to the second largest manmade waterfall in California.

For more information, visit africarocks.sandiegozoo.org.

Sail through time at the Maritime Museum

San Diego's only waterfront maritime museum is a visitor's passport to history, With 12 ships, the museum's newest exhibit is the San Salvador, a galleon replica of explorer Cabrillo's vessel sailed into San Diego in 1542.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego enjoys an international reputation for excellence in restoring, maintaining, and operating historic vessels including the world's oldest active ships. They provide self-guided and docent-guided tours, year-round public events and educational programs.

For more information, visit sdmaritime.org.

Eat and drink your way through Little Italy

Little Italy's the area between downtown and the waterfront and it has it all, including a still-developing center called Piazza de la Famiglia, a mix of residential retail and public space, that has an unmistakable European feel.

Start your day at the newly renovated Hotel Republic. From the picture-perfect rooftop yoga to the sea-inspired rooms, this is a dynamic home base from which to explore this Pacific coast city's beaches, boardwalks, bars, and more.

Choosing where to eat in Little Italy is tough. It is considered the culinary center of San Diego, with traditional Italian favorites next to newest hot spots for fine food and craft cocktails, like Born and Raised, which opened in October.

A 10,000 square feet restaurant with an art deco feel is the ultimate in steakhouse swank. And they are just as serious about the cocktails as the steaks, making Born and Raised not just the spot to see and be seen, but to eat and drink.!

For more information, visit littleitalysd.com.

Visit a tiki bar

Tiki is the new craze in San Diego, with several tiki-themed bars opening in the last few years.

False Idol is a hidden gem tucked inside Craft and Commerce restaurant. It features a grotto complete with a waterfall, a real flaming volcano and authentic looking carvings of "false idols." Space inside is limited so you might have to wait.

If the beach scene is more your thing, check out The Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach, It's a modern tiki bar that serves a variety of umbrella drinks, along with burgers, pork buns and kimchi fried rice. There are three drinks on the menu that when ordered, trigger a number of special effects, including the sounds of thunder and lightning and flames showed swirling on a screen behind the bar.

For more information, visit falseidoltiki.com or thegrassskirt.com.

