Fun screen-free activities for families this summer

Fun screen-free activities for families this summerPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Family of deadly I-17 crash victim speaks out
VIDEO: Family of deadly I-17 crash victim speaks out
The family of the victim involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend speaks out for the very first time. STORY: https://bit.ly/2JIocFYMore >
The family of the victim involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 17 over the weekend speaks out for the very first time. STORY: https://bit.ly/2JIocFYMore >
Pit bull alerts family to fire
Pit bull alerts family to fire
VIDEO: 1 arrested after violent standoff in north Phoenix
VIDEO: 1 arrested after violent standoff in north Phoenix
One of the shoplifting suspects is in custody but another is still inside a home and the two sparked a violent standoff with officers in north Phoenix police said.More >
VIDEO: Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
VIDEO: Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
You can buy snacks from vending machines... cupcakes... makeup... even electronics. But how would you like to buy your next car from a giant vending machine? Check out Carvana, with a new location in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.More >
You can buy snacks from vending machines... cupcakes... makeup... even electronics. But how would you like to buy your next car from a giant vending machine? Check out Carvana, with a new location in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.More >
Video: Memphis woman seen letting young girl out of pet kennel
Video: Memphis woman seen letting young girl out of pet kennel
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >