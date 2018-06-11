Free sports physicals for your high school student

It's back-to-school time and that means it's also the beginning of high school sports.

This is also the time for the need for sports physicals, As teens commit themselves to physical activity, they're undertaking a big risk without proper training and injury prevention guidance.

Mountain Vista Medical Center & Desert Grove Family Medical are teaming up to offer free sports physicals for East Valley high school students Sat. Sept. 16th, including incoming freshmen.

The seminars beginning now with these following dates: Jun. 11-14, Jun. 18-21, Jun. 25-28, Jul. 2-3 and 5 (closed July 4), Jul. 9-12 and Jul. 16-18.

The standard Arizona interscholastic association (AIA) sports physical remains valid for high school athletics during the entire 2017-18 school year.

Morning appointments on these dates must be scheduled in advance by calling (480) 834-7546.

