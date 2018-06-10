Man exposes himself to girls, women in Phoenix, police say

A man was arrested after police said he exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and women in Phoenix on Thursday, according to police.

Police said Amado Manuel Madrigales Felix exposed himself to the girls as they waited for their school bus in the area of West Holly Street in Phoenix.

He then drove off in his two-door purple sports car.

Then a woman saw him touching himself inside his car next to a park at West Encanto Boulevard, according to police.

Felix was also spotted touching himself inside his car outside a Food City on West McDowell Road and then inside his car outside a Fry's Food store.

The women who saw him were able to get his license plate number and tell police.

Felix was already in custody for an unrelated offense when police talked to him about the new allegations.

During the interview, Felix admitted to touching himself inside his car at the different spots, saying he didn't know anybody could see him and his window was open for fresh air, court documents said.

Felix was booked into jail on two felony counts of indecent exposure and three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

He was let out of jail on supervised released.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.