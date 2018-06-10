Fellow soldiers share memories of Chandler soldier killed in Somalia FridayPosted: Updated:
Fellow soldiers share memories of Chandler soldier killed in Somalia Friday
A brave soldier and a fearless friend, that's how 26-year-old Alex Conrad is remembered by his Army brothers, who say the world is a little darker without him.?More >
