377 Fire remains 70% contained, doesn't grow, officials say

Firefighters said on Saturday the 377 Fire that is burning in central-northeastern Arizona hasn't grown but they haven't increased containment.

The wildfire is still 70 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service said, and their new calculations show it has burned 4,514 acres, which is actually less than what the agency said on Wednesday.

More than 60 fire personnel remain assigned to the wildfire, where numerous hot-spots still exist near State Route 377, fire crews said.

"Imperceptible from the surface, fire remains active in deep duff layers and underground where it slowly consumes root systems and other underground organic material," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

Officials said two firefighters on the firelines suffered minor injuries while battling the flames on Wednesday. They were taken to the hospital and then released.

State Route 377 was closed from Holbrook to the State Route 277 Junction. It has since reopened. State Route 277 was reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

The evacuation order for people in Despain Ranch was lifted on Wednesday morning.

The wildfire was made up of a bunch of smaller brush fires before merging. Deputies said the fires were ignited by sparks from a trailer part being dragged by a semi-truck. Troopers found and stopped the driver and the truck was placed out of service, DPS said.

