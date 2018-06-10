PD: Man arrested for driving drunk with 7 kids in truck in Tempe

A man is facing more than a dozen charges after police said he was drunk while driving with seven kids inside his pickup truck at Tempe Market Place on Wednesday.

Police were called out to the Dave and Buster's at the shopping center just after 9 p.m. because Cazzie Jackson had left his kids there, police said.

While officers were on the way, court documents say the 27-year-old got into his Chevy Avalanche and drove away.

Police pulled him over still in the parking lot of Tempe Market Place.

Court paperwork said he was so intoxicated he dropped his cards while looking for his driver's license, his pants "had saliva or another bodily substance on it" and he swayed when he tried to balance. Jackson said he had "two shots" to drink, police said.

Officers said they found seven kids in the truck between the ages of 2 years old and 11 years old. There weren't any car seats, the children didn't have their seatbelts on and the back seat also opened up to the bed of the truck, which made it easy for a 2-year-old to fall into the bed of the truck, according to police.

Jackson was arrested and booked into jail on seven counts of aggravated DUI and seven counts of child endangerment.

He was released under supervised release. His next court date is June 21.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.