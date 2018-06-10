4 people seriously injured in crash near south Phoenix

Four people were seriously injured during a crash involving multiple vehicles near south Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash was reported near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said there were five patients. Two women and two men were transported to hospitals in serious condition. An additional man was evaluated and not transported.

No additional information was immediately available.

