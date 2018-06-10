Goldschmidt stays hot as Diamondbacks beat Rockies 8-3

Paul Goldschmidt doubled and tripled and had two RBIs to finish off a dominating series and the Arizona Diamondbacks earned an 8-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Goldschmidt homered twice in each of the first two games against the Rockies. He was 8 of 13 with four home runs and nine RBIs in the three-game sweep.

Ketel Marte had three hits and three RBIs for Arizona on Sunday.

Marte led off the second inning with his fourth home run of the season off Kyle Freeland and added an RBI single in a three-run sixth. The single ended his streak of 10 straight hits for extra bases for Marte.

Freeland (6-6) allowed four runs and struck out eight in six innings for Colorado. The Rockies have lost seven straight at home for the first time since April 23 to May 10, 2016.

Colorado scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning on Ian Desmond’s two-run single that chased Zack Godley (6-5). Godley allowed two runs and five hits and struck out eight in 5 2-3 innings.

Arizona added three runs in the seventh. Goldschmidt tripled off Jerry Vasto to drive in two, and he scored on Marte’s double to left.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Jeff Mathis was placed on paternity leave and OF Christian Walker was recalled. ... RHP Shelby Miller (Tommy John surgery) was scheduled to throw 85 to 90 pitches for Double-A Jackson on Sunday.

Rockies: OF Carlos Gonzalez (rib) has shown improvement and was available to pinch-hit on Sunday. He could return to the lineup Tuesday in Philadelphia. ... RHP Adam Ottavino (left oblique strain) felt fine after a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday. “Thinks are pointing in the right direction,” manager Bud Black said. ... RHP Scott Oberg was put on the 10-day DL with a back strain, retroactive to Friday.

ROSTER MOVE

The Rockies promoted Vasto from Triple-A Albuquerque and designated righthander Jairo Diaz for assignment to make room for Vasto on the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-2, 2.87 ERA) will open a three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (6-6, 5.66) will start Colorado’s six-game road trip against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

