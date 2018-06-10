Experience flowers and wine at Lavender Festival and Wine Tasting

Everyone knows about the great pairing of wine and cheese, but what about wine and flowers?

You can experience that at the 15th annual Lavender Festival And Wine Tasting Event at Red Rock Ranch And Farms.

Attendees can stroll through the fields and cut their own lavender. They can also taste the free lavender lemonade.

The Red Rock Ranch Vineyards also has wines there to taste and bottles to buy.

The festival runs from June 21 through Sunday, June 24 and Thursday, June 28 and Sunday, July 1.

For more information, head to their website.

