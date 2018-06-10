Gunfire exchanged during standoff at north Phoenix home, 1 person injured

Phoenix police outside a home where two men suspected of shoplifting are barricaded inside. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Shots were fired during a standoff between police and a pair of shoplifting suspects holed up in a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road, police said.

Firefighters transported one person with undisclosed injuries to a hospital. The injured person was not a police officer or a firefighter, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix Police Dept. spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the area of Grand Avenue and Indian School Road after a reported shoplifting incident involving a pair of men.

Fortune says witnesses tried to stop the two men from leaving the store. One of the men pointed a handgun at the witness left in a vehicle.

Officers were able to track the men to a residence in the area of 2300 W. Windrose Lane. Officers in a police helicopter saw the vehicle arriving at the Windrose residence. Both men ran from the vehicle and entered the home.

Fortune says police have made contact with the men and they are refusing to surrender peacefully to officers. S.W.A.T. units are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

