Allstate's new safe driving app aims to stop distracted driving for teens

By: Allstate Arizona

(PHOENIX)--In the United States, the fatal crash rate per mile driven for 16- to 19-year-olds is nearly three times the rate for drivers ages 20 years and over, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The chance of fatal crashes among teens is especially high during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, also known as “The 100 Deadliest Days.” As more young drivers take to the roads this summer, Allstate’s telematics program, Drivewise, offers teens tips for safe driving behavior, while also providing parents peace of mind.

“Drivewise is a great program for both customers and their teenage drivers,” said Robin Binkley, an Allstate agency owner in Arizona. “The teen can learn safe driving habits from the app, and parents feel better knowing they have a tool that helps them coach their kids to be safer drivers, while also earning monetary rewards toward their policy.”

Drivewise uses telematics to personalize the auto experience by considering driving behaviors such as excessive speeding, braking quickly and what time of day you drive (i.e., during rush hour or late night). In the same way a fitness tracker helps improve your healthy habits like movement and sleep, telematics identifies your teen’s driving habits and offers tips to improve. Other benefits of Drivewise include post-trip feedback and monetary rewards.

“Allstate has always had a legacy of safety, from advocating for mandatory seat belt use in the 1960s to promoting disaster preparedness and teen safe driving programs today,” said Allstate Vice President, Product Transformation, Ginger Purgatorio. “By rewarding customers for safe driving behavior and providing advice on how they can improve, Drivewise is the next way we hope to help make the roads safer for everyone.”

You don’t have to be an Allstate customer to benefit from Drivewise. To learn more about how Drivewise can help keep your teens safe on the road this summer, visit a local Allstate agency owner or go to Allstate.com.

