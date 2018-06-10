Phoenix-area organization CASA looking for volunteers in annual event

Sunday, Jun. 10 is National Children's Day.

To recognize the importance of advocating for children, a local non-profit called "Voices for CASA" is making this Sunday a day of reach out efforts.

"Currently we have 600 advocates for 1,000 children in foster care. There are 9,000 children in the foster care system in Maricopa County.

Those children in the system could definitely benefit from an advocate," said Christine Slomski, the marketing manager for Voices.

The organization would like to see their current number of volunteers double by September 2018.

Throughout the summer months, Voices is hosting webinars as well as informational sessions throughout the valley.

The dates for the information sessions are Jun. 20, 28 and Jul. 10, 18 and 25th.

Christine Slomski says, "If it's ever pulled on your heart to work with these youth; if you've ever thought about it, right now is a really ideal time to jump in and learn more and attend an information session."

For more information, you can visit their website at voicesforcasachildren.org or call 480-685-4888.

