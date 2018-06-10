Phoenix-area organization CASA looking for volunteers in annual event

Phoenix-area organization CASA looking for volunteers in annual eventPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for 10 years
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn daughter dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn daughter dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
Tolleson man arrested for DUI and 2nd-degree murder after fatal crash on I-17
Tolleson man arrested for DUI and 2nd-degree murder after fatal crash on I-17
A Tolleson man has been arrested for second-degree murder after a fatal crash on I-17.More >
A Tolleson man has been arrested for second-degree murder after a fatal crash on I-17.More >
'The Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell found dead at age 20
'The Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell found dead at age 20
Actor Jackson Odell has died at age 20.More >
Actor Jackson Odell has died at age 20.More >
Pet monkey attacks Home Depot employee in store
Pet monkey attacks Home Depot employee in store
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
DPS: 1 dead following wrong-way crash on EB I-10 near Casa Grande
DPS: 1 dead following wrong-way crash on EB I-10 near Casa Grande
A fatal wrong-way crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Sacaton Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A fatal wrong-way crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Sacaton Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Army says soldier from Arizona killed in Somalia
Army says soldier from Arizona killed in Somalia
The Defense Department says a 26-year-old soldier from Arizona has died from wounds suffered in Somalia.More >
The Defense Department says a 26-year-old soldier from Arizona has died from wounds suffered in Somalia.More >
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
Couple killed in crash after leaving relative's funeral
Couple killed in crash after leaving relative's funeral
A couple died in a crash after leaving a relative's funeral on Saturday.More >
A couple died in a crash after leaving a relative's funeral on Saturday.More >
Former MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Scottsdale enters plea deal
Former MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Scottsdale enters plea deal
A man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of partying in 2016 pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of sexual assault.More >
A man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of partying in 2016 pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of sexual assault.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: 1 dead following wrong-way crash on EB I-10 near Casa Grande
VIDEO: 1 dead following wrong-way crash on EB I-10 near Casa Grande
A fatal wrong-way crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A fatal wrong-way crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
VIDEO: Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
VIDEO: Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed on eastbound I-10 in Phoenix
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed on eastbound I-10 in Phoenix
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Phoenix early Sunday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Phoenix early Sunday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >