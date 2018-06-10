Could we see the return of the monsoon next week?

Hot and dry weather with a high fire danger, especially over northern Arizona, continues for part two of the weekend.

High pressure in control of the weather pattern will keep sunshine plentiful and daytime highs close to five degrees above normal for this time of the year.

A low pressure system tracking north of Arizona will allow winds gusts out of the southwest to kick up to speeds of around 40 mph in the high country. Red Flag Warnings are in effect Sunday for Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. Any fire that does develop will likely spread fast.

Hot and dry weather sticks around for the first half of next week, but storm chances creep into the forecast for the Valley starting Tuesday, as high pressure positions itself across New Mexico and a flow of gulf moisture from the south streams in.

Storm chances increase Friday and Saturday as the potential for moisture from a tropical cyclone near Baja streams into the state. These moisture sources indicate the monsoon will begin. Cloudy skies are a good possibility Friday and Saturday, with Valley storm chances at around 20 to 40 percent. With an increase in humidity, daytime highs will fall to the 90s in the Valley.

In terms of air quality, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone Monday. Those with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activities. Reduce driving if possible, refuel after dark and limit the use of gas powered equipment.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 106 Sunday, 107 Monday and 108 Tuesday. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 90s Friday and Saturday under cloudy skies.

