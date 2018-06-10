DPS: 1 dead following wrong-way crash on EB I-10 near Casa Grande

A fatal wrong-way crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded the wrong-way call just after 7 a.m.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling Westbound in the eastbound lanes at I-10 near Milepost 190.

According to DPS, The wrong-way vehicle went head-on into a vehicle driving correctly in the eastbound lanes near Milepost 187.

At this time, eastbound lanes of I-10 are currently closed. While all traffic is being diverted off at Milepost 185.

CLOSURE: I-10 EB near Casa Grande: The road is closed for a crash at MP 187. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/xg8FbupP9U — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 10, 2018

