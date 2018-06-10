1 dead, 2 critical following multiple-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

At least one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle crash in west Phoenix.

The incident occurred at around 2;30 a.m. near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to Phoenix fire, four people were involved in the crash.

A 35-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were transported to a hospital in critical condition. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth person refused treatment, according to Phoenix fire.

Phoenix police are investigating.

