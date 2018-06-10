Eastbound I-10 reopens following fatal crash in Phoenix

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were reopened at 51st Avenue in Phoenix Sunday morning following a fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said a pedestrian was killed in the crash.

It is unclear what the circumstances were that led up to the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said eastbound traffic was being routed off the I-10 at 51st Avenue.

The westbound lanes are not affected. The eastbound lanes were reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

UPDATE: I-10 EB closed at 51st Ave. for a crash. There's a long backup of traffic exiting and re-entering at 51st Ave. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/ILOVGIMtsX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 10, 2018

