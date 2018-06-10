Eastbound I-10 reopens following fatal crash in Phoenix

Eastbound I-10 reopens following fatal crash in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn daughter dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn daughter dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
Tolleson man arrested for DUI and 2nd-degree murder after fatal crash on I-17
Tolleson man arrested for DUI and 2nd-degree murder after fatal crash on I-17
A Tolleson man has been arrested for second-degree murder after a fatal crash on I-17.More >
A Tolleson man has been arrested for second-degree murder after a fatal crash on I-17.More >
Pet monkey attacks Home Depot employee in store
Pet monkey attacks Home Depot employee in store
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
Army says soldier from Arizona killed in Somalia
Army says soldier from Arizona killed in Somalia
The Defense Department says a 26-year-old soldier from Arizona has died from wounds suffered in Somalia.More >
The Defense Department says a 26-year-old soldier from Arizona has died from wounds suffered in Somalia.More >
Farrah Fawcett's son charged with attempted murder
Farrah Fawcett's son charged with attempted murder
The son of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month.More >
The son of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month.More >
Former MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Scottsdale enters plea deal
Former MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Scottsdale enters plea deal
A man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of partying in 2016 pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of sexual assault.More >
A man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of partying in 2016 pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of sexual assault.More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Saginaw man bled to death on roof after breaking into home
Saginaw man bled to death on roof after breaking into home
A Mid-Michigan man who authorities say broke into a home bled to death after escaping through a broken window.More >
A Mid-Michigan man who authorities say broke into a home bled to death after escaping through a broken window.More >
Eastbound I-10 reopens following fatal crash in Phoenix
Eastbound I-10 reopens following fatal crash in Phoenix
Eastbound I-10 is closed at 51st Avenue in Phoenix Sunday morning for a fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Eastbound I-10 is closed at 51st Avenue in Phoenix Sunday morning for a fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
VIDEO: Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
VIDEO: Welcome, Elvis! New search puppy arrives in Phoenix
VIDEO: Welcome, Elvis! New search puppy arrives in Phoenix
The Phoenix Fire Dept. welcomed its new search and rescue pup on Saturday. Eleven-month-old Elvis flew into Sky Harbor Airport, and the department is excited to have him join the program.More >
The Phoenix Fire Dept. welcomed its new search and rescue pup on Saturday. Eleven-month-old Elvis flew into Sky Harbor Airport, and the department is excited to have him join the program.More >
VIDEO: Mesa's new use of force policy
VIDEO: Mesa's new use of force policy
Mesa police say they are investigating two incidents involving excessive use of force among officers in their department. The police chief changing their policies and bringing in a national research group to help. Online, people are forming strong opinions. On Saturday, we hear a different perspective from someone who spent years on the job.More >
Mesa police say they are investigating two incidents involving excessive use of force among officers in their department. The police chief changing their policies and bringing in a national research group to help. Online, people are forming strong opinions. On Saturday, we hear a different perspective from someone who spent years on the job.More >
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed on eastbound I-10 in Phoenix
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed on eastbound I-10 in Phoenix
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Phoenix early Sunday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Phoenix early Sunday morning. [FULL STORY]More >