Arizonans celebrate Justify's Triple Crown win (and his trainer is an Arizona native!)

It was a Triple Crown win for Justify, and Arizonans thrilled to watch history in the making.

We asked fans at Turf Paradise how exciting it was to watch the race.

“Beautiful…beautiful!” said horse racing fan Early Bryon, who was cashing in. Well, sort of.

“Got me a winner,” said Byron.

“How much did you make?” we asked.

“Ten dollars to bet on it. Ten dollars!” said Byron.

Nearly a thousand people gathered at Turf Paradise racetrack to watch the big race, but many celebrated Justify's win as a win for Arizona, too.

His trainer, Bob Baffert, is a native of Nogales, and a University of Arizona alumnus, where he studied animal science. He also trained racehorse American Pharaoh, who won the Triple Crown in 2015 But he said this Belmont Stakes victory was all about Justify.

“It’s a privilege to have a horse like this. I’m just thankful we were able to pull it off,” said Baffert after the race.

And he left his mark on many fans here like Kris Radke.

"Do you enjoy horse racing?” we asked,

“Ohhhh I don’t enjoy it; I love it!” said Radke.

She met Baffert before this race and had a blunt pep talk for him.

“I met him in California here a couple months ago and I just said to him I always like it when you go back East and kick butt with those big time trainers back there,” said Radke.

“What did Baffert say to you when you told him that?" we asked.

“Nothing. He just laughed and grinned. I like that when we go back and show them how it’s done,” said Radke.

And with a Triple Crown win, he did just that.

