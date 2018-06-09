Arizonans celebrate Justify's Triple Crown win (and his trainer is an Arizona native!)Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
Tolleson man arrested for DUI and 2nd-degree murder after fatal crash on I-17
Tolleson man arrested for DUI and 2nd-degree murder after fatal crash on I-17
A Tolleson man has been arrested for second-degree murder after a fatal crash on I-17.More >
A Tolleson man has been arrested for second-degree murder after a fatal crash on I-17.More >
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn daughter dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes' newborn daughter dies after birth
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
Army says soldier from Arizona killed in Somalia
Army says soldier from Arizona killed in Somalia
The Defense Department says a 26-year-old soldier from Arizona has died from wounds suffered in Somalia.More >
The Defense Department says a 26-year-old soldier from Arizona has died from wounds suffered in Somalia.More >
Saginaw man bled to death on roof after breaking into home
Saginaw man bled to death on roof after breaking into home
A Mid-Michigan man who authorities say broke into a home bled to death after escaping through a broken window.More >
A Mid-Michigan man who authorities say broke into a home bled to death after escaping through a broken window.More >
Pet monkey attacks Home Depot employee in store
Pet monkey attacks Home Depot employee in store
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
Former MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Scottsdale enters plea deal
Former MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Scottsdale enters plea deal
A man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of partying in 2016 pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of sexual assault.More >
A man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of partying in 2016 pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of sexual assault.More >
Farrah Fawcett's son charged with attempted murder
Farrah Fawcett's son charged with attempted murder
The son of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month.More >
The son of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month.More >
Starbucks debuts new Serious Strawberry Frappucino to kick off summer
Starbucks debuts new Serious Strawberry Frappucino to kick off summer
Starbucks debuted its latest creation in stores Tuesday just in time for summer.More >
Starbucks debuted its latest creation in stores Tuesday just in time for summer.More >
Briana Whitney joined CBS 5/3TV in February 2018, and is no stranger to the sunshine and heat!
Click to learn more about Briana.
She’s from Northern California, but prior to coming to Phoenix, she reported at KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, TX for three years.
During her time in South Texas, she reported on several national stories. Some of the most memorable were the 2015 Wimberley floods, reporting for eight hours off the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017, and reporting from the church shooting in Sutherland Springs in November of 2017.
Her general assignment reporting won her two Associated Press awards, six EMMA awards, and one Emmy nomination for a half-hour special she wrote, produced and hosted on the issue of child pornography.
Briana graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and during college had seven different internships at several news stations.
When she isn’t chasing breaking news or working on a feature story, Briana loves checking out the best restaurants in the Valley, and hiking or rollerblading around town. Briana is very happy to have made Arizona home!
Featured VideoMore>>
-
VIDEO: Welcome, Elvis! New search puppy arrives in Phoenix
VIDEO: Welcome, Elvis! New search puppy arrives in Phoenix
The Phoenix Fire Dept. welcomed its new search and rescue pup on Saturday. Eleven-month-old Elvis flew into Sky Harbor Airport, and the department is excited to have him join the program.More >
The Phoenix Fire Dept. welcomed its new search and rescue pup on Saturday. Eleven-month-old Elvis flew into Sky Harbor Airport, and the department is excited to have him join the program.More >
Intermittent CBS 5 broadcast signal issues due to construction project
Intermittent CBS 5 broadcast signal issues due to construction project
A construction project in the area of the television broadcast transmission towers on South Mountain in Phoenix will cause intermittent signal issues for some CBS 5 viewers this summer.More >
A construction project in the area of the television broadcast transmission towers on South Mountain in Phoenix will cause intermittent signal issues for some CBS 5 viewers this summer.More >
Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."More >
VIDEO: Ultra-luxury car makers are rolling out SUVs
VIDEO: Ultra-luxury car makers are rolling out SUVs
Go big or go home! It's all about the SUV these days. Ferrari, Rolls Royce and Lamborghini are just a few of the ultra-luxury automakers rolling out fancy SUVs.More >
Go big or go home! It's all about the SUV these days. Ferrari, Rolls Royce and Lamborghini are just a few of the ultra-luxury automakers rolling out fancy SUVs.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Jones' connection to Fountain Hills couple
VIDEO: Jones' connection to Fountain Hills couple
Investigators are trying to figure out why shooting spree suspect Dwight Jones murdered a Fountain Hills couple. We know instead of his bitter divorce, their connection had more to do with tennis.More >
VIDEO: Welcome, Elvis! New search puppy arrives in Phoenix
VIDEO: Welcome, Elvis! New search puppy arrives in Phoenix
The Phoenix Fire Dept. welcomed its new search and rescue pup on Saturday. Eleven-month-old Elvis flew into Sky Harbor Airport, and the department is excited to have him join the program.More >
The Phoenix Fire Dept. welcomed its new search and rescue pup on Saturday. Eleven-month-old Elvis flew into Sky Harbor Airport, and the department is excited to have him join the program.More >
VIDEO: Temperatures above average in Phoenix area on Saturday
Temperatures were well above average in the Phoenix area on Saturday.More >
Temperatures were well above average in the Phoenix area on Saturday.More >