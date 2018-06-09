Senate candidate says enough evidence may exist to remove President Trump from office

Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Deedra Abboud, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, said enough evidence may already exist to remove President Donald Trump from office and would support impeachment proceedings "with pleasure."

Abboud, who is Muslim, said Friday that Congress has a moral obligation to hold elected leaders accountable if there's proof of wrong-doing.

[RELATED: Community activist hopes to ride dark horse to Senate win as Democrat]

"If we have the evidence and it appears that that may be the case I would do it with pleasure because that's what you're supposed to do when you're an elected leader," Abboud said.

For over a year Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating possible ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

So far the probe has produced 20 indictments or guilty pleas, according to Vox, an online new publication.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

But it is unknown when Mueller will complete his investigation.

Abboud is running against Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary.

In a statement, Sinema said:

"I do not support impeachment, and I strongly support the special counsel’s independent investigation and am working across the aisle to ensure that Special Counsel Mueller’s work proceeds without interference."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.