Intermittent CBS 5 broadcast signal issues due to construction project

A construction project in the area of the television broadcast transmission towers on South Mountain in Phoenix will cause intermittent signal issues for some CBS 5 (KPHO) viewers this summer.

The CBS 5 (KPHO) signal power will be periodically lowered substantially for the safety of the construction workers.

This is mandated by law.

The signal power will be lowered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next few months and will affect some viewers who receive CBS 5 with an antenna.

This does not affect anyone receiving CBS 5 via satellite or cable. Primetime television hours will be broadcast at full power.

Thank you for your patience regarding this matter.

