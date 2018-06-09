Two autistic teens missing from a campground in Cottonwood have been found

Two autistic teenagers who went missing near a campground in Cottonwood have been found and are safe.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says they were located at a business along Highway 260.

Just before noon Saturday, YCSO deputies were dispatched to a campground near Forest Road 360 and Camino Real, east of Highway 260, Cottonwood.

The two teens were last seen by family members at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Cristian and Josiah are autistic, and neither was carrying a cell phone.

Deputies and numerous search team members were deployed in the area and were also canvassing businesses along Highway 260 with the assistance of the Cottonwood Police Department.

YCSO's Rescue 1 Helicopter was also conducting an air search.

