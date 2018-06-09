Phoenix fire crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Camelback Mountain trail

Rescue crews from Phoenix and Tempe fire departments were able to get a 43-year-old female hiker off of the Cholla Trail of Camelback Mountain Saturday afternoon.

According to Phoenix fire, the woman had been hiking in a group since the early part of the day and began experiencing weakness, fatigue and dizziness.

When crews arrived, the hiker was showing obvious signs of dehydration and required immediate treatment, Phoenix fire said.

Rescuers determined that the safest manner to get her down was by a rescue helicopter and she was flown to firefighters waiting on the ground.

The woman was then transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

No rescuers were injured.

Phoenix and Tempe rescuers initiate treatment for a woman while on the side of Camelback Mountain after a Phoenix Park Ranger found her in serious distress. #PHX #PHXSummer @PhoenixParks #hikeright pic.twitter.com/eJrTCIgw8Y — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 9, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.