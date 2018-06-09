Glendale Fire Department raises awareness about water safety in annual walk

Glendale Fire Department raises awareness about water safety in annual walkPosted: Updated:
PD: Man arrested for attempting to have sex with young children
Gilbert police have arrested a man accused of attempting to have sex with very young children.More >
Tolleson man arrested for DUI and 2nd-degree murder after fatal crash on I-17
A Tolleson man has been arrested for second-degree murder after a fatal crash on I-17.More >
Maricopa County animal shelter at 'critical capacity,' offering free adoptions this weekend
The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's shelters are both in "red zone" conditions, prompting a free adoption weekend this Saturday and Sunday.More >
Pet monkey attacks Home Depot employee in store
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
Crocodile fatally mauls pastor baptizing followers at lake
Others at the scene tried to help him, and managed to fend off the crocodile, but the pastor died from the wounds to his legs, back and hands.More >
Dirty Dining June 8: Popular sports bar and bakery hit with health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
'Chedda Bandit' bank robbery suspect arrested in Phoenix area
Authorities arrested a man in connection with a series of bank robberies in the Valley.More >
Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
A teen who was accidentally shot by a friend while the two played with a handgun is in a coma, according to relatives.More >
Gilbert lands tech center with 2,500 new jobs
The Gilbert town council voted Thursday night to approve a deal with an international consulting firm, which will add 2500 new high-tech, high-paying jobs to the community. The average salary will be $95,000, according to information provided by Deloitte.More >
Man sentenced to death in 'evil' torture killing of eight-year-old boy
Gabriel was taken to a hospital in May 2013 when he stopped breathing. He had a cracked skull and broken ribs, with B.B. pellets in his lung and groin.More >
MCSO: Woman killed following shooting near MC85 in Goodyear
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting involving a woman that occurred in the west Valley Friday night.More >
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
A 13-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was shot in the head in Glendale. Police say the boy and a friend were playing with a gun this week when the friend accidentally fired a shot. Now, relatives fear they need to be prepared to say goodbye.More >
VIDEO: Popular sports bar and bakery hit with health code violations
Bleach stored over vegetables. An employee handling raw chicken then not washing up. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
A few dozen protesters demonstrated outside of the Mesa Police Department following the release of body camera video of a man getting kicked and punched by officers in Mesa.More >