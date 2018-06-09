Glendale Fire Department raises awareness about water safety in annual walk

Off-duty firefighters, volunteers and city council members took to the streets to carry a message of preventing child drownings. Their goal on Saturday morning was to reach 1,000 homes in a neighborhood known to be 'high risk' due to the number of near-drowning calls and the lack of fencing around pools.

Andrew Huerta says, "It's a high-risk area so we just hope to get out and educate the community members....we had a near drowning and one was a fatality right down the road off of Bethany Home."

The area of focus was between 67th and 75th Avenues south of Bethany Home Road. The group 3TV was teamed up with included a fire captain whose served for more than 30 years and a mother who has lost a child to a drowning.

Brenda Lee says, "people say pool fences are ugly...well burying your child is really ugly and I'm just hoping people understand that you can't really get these kids back."

The group of volunteers also took note of the homes needing pool fencing repairs and have offered to help with the financial cost of the repairs in order to prevent another drowning.

"If we can save one life, then we've done our duty," said Brenda Lee.

Residents in the area received pamphlets received information about swimming lessons, basic statistics on drownings and how to reach out for help if your fence needs repairs.

The bottom line, according to Lee, is not so much about the costly items, but about supervision. Brenda Lee says, "Pretty much if you watch your children that's the key to all of it ."

