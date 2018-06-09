MCSO: Woman killed following shooting near MC85 in Goodyear

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting involving a woman that occurred in the west Valley Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near MC85 and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear.

According to MCSO, their deputies were dispatched to a call of an accident with injuries in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene and located a woman who had been shot.

The female victim was transported to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

MCSO detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide and are calling it a "complex investigation."

