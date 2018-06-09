Ways to get better looking feet this summer

Ways to get better looking feet this summerPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
Pet monkey attacks employee at Home Depot
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
VIDEO: Teen in coma after accidental shooting in Glendale
A 13-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was shot in the head in Glendale. Police say the boy and a friend were playing with a gun this week when the friend accidentally fired a shot. Now, relatives fear they need to be prepared to say goodbye.More >
VIDEO: Popular sports bar and bakery hit with health code violations
Bleach stored over vegetables. An employee handling raw chicken then not washing up. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
Bleach stored over vegetables. An employee handling raw chicken then not washing up. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
VIDEO: Action called for after body cam video shows officers beat man in Mesa
A few dozen protesters demonstrated outside of the Mesa Police Department following the release of body camera video of a man getting kicked and punched by officers in Mesa.More >