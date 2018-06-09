PD: Pedestrian killed, suspect on the run following Phoenix hit-and-run crash

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of North 19th Avenue and West Glendale Avenue.

According to Phoenix police, a silver or gray 2004-2009 Toyota 4Runner SUV was traveling northbound on 19th Avenue when it struck a 49-year-old man.

Police say the victim was crossing the street against the light and within a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on 19th Avenue from Dunlap Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about this collision or this vehicle is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish call (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.