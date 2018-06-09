AAA’s guide to outsmarting your next road trip

By: AAA Arizona

Whoever said “getting there is half the fun” probably never took a road trip with kids.

Whether you’re traveling with or without little ones in tow this summer, AAA offers several ways to outside your next road trip, and it all starts with maximizing your car’s space to make the trip as smooth as possible.

Get creative with space

You want to have essentials like a first aid kit, emergency car kit, pre-made utensil bags and even a spare change of clothes at the ready, but you want to find space for them that you might not be using otherwise.

Consider using your glove compartment, center console or even the area underneath your seats for these necessities.

Pass the time

Snacks and entertainment are key for passing the time during a road trip. Use a bin, shower caddy or even a resealable bag to personalize snacks and entertainment for each child.

But you don’t want to give everything to them at once. Keep treats and surprises in your back pocket until you need to use them.

Keep it clean

Between toys and snacks, road trips can get messy. There are plenty of items you have lying around at home that can help keep things contained.

Silicone cupcake holders can keep cupholders clean and organized.

Use a recycled creamer bottle, for example, to distribute crackers or cereal versus a resealable bag.

An empty wipe dispenser is another great example, as it can be used to contain Hot Wheels cars are other small toys.

You can also keep smells at bay by placing fabric softener sheets under the seats in your car.

Don’t forget the secret weapons

In any given car, there are multiple devices that need to stay charged, but sometimes only one or two places to power up. Consider purchasing a car charging port that allows you to charge multiple devices at once.

The area infinite uses for resealable bags, from car sick bags to diaper disposal.

Speaking of trash, it accumulates easily during a road trip, but instead of stuffing it in seat back pockets, use an inexpensive cereal dispenser to collect throw away items over the course of your travel.

Expect the unexpected

Be sure you’ve downloaded the AAA Mobile app to find the cheapest gas prices along your route and to request roadside assistance if you need it.

For more travel trips and information, visit ViaMagazine.com. And don’t forget to share your road trip adventures with us using #ViaAdventure.

