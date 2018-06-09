Hot temperatures, high fire danger in this weekend's forecast

Hot, dry and breezy weather is on tap this weekend, but the monsoon is right around the corner.

High pressure is currently situated southeast of Arizona, while a trough is tracking across the Pacific Northwest. This set up will keep conditions dry for most of the state, with the exception of a few isolated thunderstorms across extreme eastern and southeaster Arizona this weekend. Otherwise, breezy to windy conditions with an elevated fire danger can be expected statewide.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect Saturday and Sunday across northern Arizona. SW gusts of 40 mph, low humidity and dry fuels will cause rapid spread if a fire does ignite. Obey all fire restrictions.

In the Valley, breezes of 15 to 20 mph are possible this weekend.

Next Monday, southerly flow of monsoon moisture begins to creep into southern Arizona. By the middle of next week, thunderstorms have the potential to push dust storms into the Valley. By the end of next week, there's a chance for thunderstorms. This would be a very early start for the monsoon season. Typically, storms to come to fruition for the Valley until around the 4th of July.

Remnant moisture from a tropical cyclone southwest of Arizona is also expected to bring clouds and drop temperatures to the mid 90s by next Saturday. Until then, highs will be about five degrees above normal for this time of the year.

In Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 109 Saturday, 106 Sunday, 107 Monday, 108 Tuesday and Wednesday, an increase in clouds with storm chances at 10 to 20 percent Thursday through Saturday, and highs at 106 Thursday, 102 Friday and 94 Saturday.

