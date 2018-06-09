PD: Driver killed following Phoenix car crash

A man is killed after he lost control of his vehicle during a crash early Saturday morning in Phoenix.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. near the area of 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

According to Phoenix police, a 24-year-old man was driving a 2000 model Mercury southbound on 32nd Street at a high rate of speed.

Police say that's when the man lost control and collided with the side of a building.

The male victim was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Phoenix fire.

Police are withholding the victim's name until his family is notified.

