DPS: 1 dead following 2-vehicle crash on I-17 in Phoenix

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened following a fatal crash Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on southbound I-17 at Northern Avenue.

DPS said the crash was fatal and it involved two vehicles.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, all traffic must exit at the Northern Avenue off-ramp, but can then re-enter the highway using the on-ramp.

The freeway was closed most of the morning but was reopened before 10 a.m. The northbound lanes were unaffected.

ICYMI: I-17 SB at Northern: Road is closed for a crash. Traffic is exiting and re-entering at Northern but expect delays. Avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/vfIcF8Yaep — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 9, 2018

