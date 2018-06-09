DPS: 1 dead following 2-vehicle crash on I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened following a fatal crash Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on southbound I-17 at Northern Avenue. 

DPS said the crash was fatal and it involved two vehicles. 

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, all traffic must exit at the Northern Avenue off-ramp, but can then re-enter the highway using the on-ramp.

The freeway was closed most of the morning but was reopened before 10 a.m. The northbound lanes were unaffected.

