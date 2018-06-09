Phoenix FD crews battle 'intense' house fire

Fire crews were able to extinguish an 'intense' house fire early Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Jake Van Hook, when crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments arrived at the home near 83rd Avenue and Elm Street, flames had already burnt through the roof covering the front entry of the house.

Firefighters worked quickly to stop the progress of the fire and prevented extension to the majority of the attic and any neighboring homes, Van Hook said.

It is unclear whether the home is currently vacant. Van Hook said no one reported being inside the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.